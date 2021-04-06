Ryan Tubridy wishes Toy Show star Adam King a speedy recovery after recent hospital visit

Ryan Tubridy has wished Toy Show star Adam King a speedy recovery, after his recent injury.

The six-year-old, who suffers from Brittle Bones, was hospitalised over the weekend after suffering a femur fracture.

Speaking on his RTE Radio 1 show on Tuesday morning, Ryan said: “I want to send out a lot of love and the biggest hug known to humankind to young Adam King.”

“You’ll know Adam from his appearance on the Toy Show. He was in hospital over the Easter weekend after he suffered a fractured bone.”

“His dad David was thanking Cork University Hospital and the public indeed for the support that Adam has received from people through Instagram or through Twitter.”

“If you want to add your love to young Adam who has, of course as you know, brittle bones and that you’re thinking of him today, he’s on Twitter and Instagram.”

“I just wanted to send Adam particularly and obviously his broader family, he has a beautiful family, all the love in the world. He was busy giving us all his love and it’s time to send it right back to him today because that’s a tricky road for a young fella.”

“He’s goodness itself so Adam we’re all thinking of you this morning,” Ryan added.

“I have no doubt you’re being well minded because you’re a beautiful human being and a good friend of mine. So we’re thinking of you today.”

Adam’s appearance on last year’s Toy Show was one of the most memorable of the night, after he shared his hendmade ‘Hug For You’ heart with Ryan.

The Cork native does not require surgery but is said to be “very sore”.