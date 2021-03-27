Ryan Tubridy thanks Late Late viewers as he shares amount raised for Irish Cancer Society

The programme raised vital funds for the charity to mark Daffodil Day

Ryan Tubridy has thanked Late Late Show viewers for their generosity, after revealing the total amount raised for the Irish Cancer Society.

For the second year in a row, the charity’s annual fundraiser for 2021 had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To help raise money for the Irish Cancer Society, a host of famous faces including Shane Filan and Jedward appeared on the Late Late to encourage viewers to donate.

Shane opened up about losing both his parents to cancer, and revealed how the Irish Cancer Society provides support for patients and families.

Pop twins Jedward also shaved their famous quiffs, in honour of their late mum Susanna – who died following a battle with cancer in 2019.

As the show went off air on Friday night, viewers had donated over €2.5million to the charity.

Ryan Tubridy has since revealed the total has increased to €3million, as of this afternoon.

In a post shared on Instagram, the TV presenter wrote: “You did it… €3million!!!”

“This is life-saving, life-changing generosity. On behalf of everyone on The Late Late Show team and crew and everybody who took part last night, THANK YOU.”

Money raised for the Irish Cancer Society on Daffodil Day will fund the charity’s night nursing services, their support line, free counselling services for cancer patients and their families, as well as the 13 Daffodil Centres located at major hospitals across the country.