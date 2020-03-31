The presenter tested positive for COVID-19 this week

Ryan Tubridy thanks fans for kind messages following COVID-19 diagnosis

Ryan Tubridy has thanked fans for their kind messages, following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The presenter posted a video on his Instagram Story, and seemed to be in good spirits.

He captioned his video: “Thank you for the kind messages!”

“I’m back in business and all is well. Love and respect to our frontline heroes and their families. They matter so much to our country.”

In the video, Ryan said he’s “in flying form and back in business”, and revealed he thankfully only had a “small dose”.

The presenter said he was going to keep everyone posted on Instagram, and said he’s been keeping busy by baking.

He said: “The truth is I’ve dug out some home economic books and I’m trying to bake something every now and again, just to stop myself from going mad.”

On Monday, RTÉ confirmed that Ryan tested positive for COVID-19, after suffering with a “persistent cough”.

The broadcaster confirmed the news after Ryan was forced to pull out of filming The Late Late Show last Friday night due to illness.

The telly host was replaced by Prime Time’s Miriam O’Callaghan, making her the first woman to ever host the world’s longest-running talk show.

The episode pulled in almost 1 million viewers, and Miriam was praised for doing such a good job filling in for Ryan.