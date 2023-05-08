Ryan Tubridy supports Patrick Kielty amid rumours he’s set to take over as host of The Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy has shown his support for Patrick Kielty, amid rumours he’s set to take over as the host of The Late Late Show.

The comedian is now the frontrunner to host the popular RTÉ chat show, after Claire Byrne and Sarah McInerney revealed they will not be throwing their hats in the ring for the gig.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the 2023 IFTA Film & Drama Awards on Sunday night, Patrick admitted the next host has “big shoes to fill”, and that whoever gets the gig “is going to be really, really lucky”.

After Patrick’s interview with Goss.ie hit headlines across the country, Ryan spoke about the possibility of him taking over on his RTÉ Radio 1 Show.

He said this morning: “Patrick Kielty featuring strongly and firmly in a lot of the papers today, with a suggestion being maybe it’s time for another PK to take over The Late Late Show.”

“Lovely man, lovely fella, and lovely wife, and a good egg all around. So, we’ll see where that all goes shall we?”

It comes after Patrick told Goss.ie on Sunday: “The only thing I’ll say about The Late Late Show is a couple of things. 1, it is one of the greatest TV shows on the planet and whoever gets that gig is going to be really, really lucky.”

“All of the stuff that I’ve read, and all of the stuff people are saying, the one thing people have to remember is how big shoes they are to fill. I’ve done a chat show before, I’ve done a live show before, [myself and my wife Cat] have both done live TV. It’s hard.”

“Whenever you’ve been on The Late Late Show as a guest and you’ve sat close to Ryan and seen how he does his stuff…”

His wife Cat Deeley added: “He does it beautifully and effortlessly. He’s a swan, he glides on the top of the surface and is paddling underneath. They are very big shoes to fill.”

When asked if Cat would be willing to move to Ireland with her husband and their children if he got the gig, she replied: “Let’s see if you even get it first of all shall we? We’ll talk about it then!”