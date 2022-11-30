Ryan Tubridy shares sweet update on Toy Show star Cuckoo

Ryan Tubridy has shared a sweet update on The Late Late Toy Show star Cuckoo.

A fourteen-strong band of traditional musicians appeared on the show on Friday night, and revealed their grandmother Maureen Codd, nicknamed Cuckoo, had taught them all how to play.

The cousins revealed they named their band Cuckoo’s Nest after their beloved granny.

Maureen joined her fourteen grandchildren to play a song on The Late Late Toy Show, and warmed fans’ hearts.

On Tuesday, host Ryan shared a photo and gave fans an update on Cuckoo’s stardom since the show.

He wrote: “In the ‘Most Irish News Ever’ developments, Cuckoo got a standing ovation at mass on Sunday ⛪️🎄🇮🇪👏🏼.”

Maureen warmed fans’ hearts on Friday night.

One Twitter user wrote: “Kris Jenner works but Cuckoo works harder #LateLateToyShow,” while a second said: “Cuckoo is an absolute legend! I’d love to go to their house for Xmas #LateLateToyShow.”

A third said: “Glory Cuckoo. What a Legendary Granny #LateLateToyShow,” and a fourth tweeted: “That Cuckoo‘s Nest is one of the best things they’ve ever had on this show. Peak Irish culture. Wan Cuckoo ya big legend #Mad4Trad #LateLateToyShow.”

Has cuckoo anymore room for an extra grandchild… Asking for a friend #LateLateToyShow — Christine Griffin (@lollypop_300) November 25, 2022

Cuckoo’s Nest are the absolute business. She’s some woman for one woman.

#LateLateToyShow — Fiona Kenny (@FionaKenny1) November 25, 2022

Me with my bags packed heading up the road to move in with Cuckoo #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/xbpATbxqC3 — Christine Griffin (@lollypop_300) November 25, 2022

Granny cuckoo is just absolutely bursting with pride and its so wholesome😭😭😭😭 #LateLateToyShow — •AoifeB✨ (@Aoife_breen16) November 25, 2022

Not to be dramatic or anything but I’d take a bullet for Cuckoo. She’s Irelands granny now #LateLateToyShow — Karen Guilfoyle (@QweenKarenn) November 25, 2022

Kidnapping Cuckoo for myself immediately after this number #LateLateToyShow #toyshow — Karen Mulreid (@beatingblog) November 25, 2022

Kris Jenner works but Cuckoo works harder #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/6PBTMIFUeW — Erika (@erikadunnex) November 25, 2022

Cuckoo is an absolute legend! I’d love to go to their house for Xmas 🤣👏🏻👏🏻 #LateLateToyShow — Laurence Kinlan (@laurencekinlan) November 25, 2022

Kris Jenner works hard, but Cuckoo works harder #LateLateToyShow — Just Sersh (@GaeilgeBitch) November 25, 2022