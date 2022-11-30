Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Ryan Tubridy shares sweet update on Toy Show star Cuckoo

Picture: Andres Poveda
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Ryan Tubridy has shared a sweet update on The Late Late Toy Show star Cuckoo.

A fourteen-strong band of traditional musicians appeared on the show on Friday night, and revealed their grandmother Maureen Codd, nicknamed Cuckoo, had taught them all how to play.

The cousins revealed they named their band Cuckoo’s Nest after their beloved granny.

Maureen joined her fourteen grandchildren to play a song on The Late Late Toy Show, and warmed fans’ hearts.

On Tuesday, host Ryan shared a photo and gave fans an update on Cuckoo’s stardom since the show.

He wrote: “In the ‘Most Irish News Ever’ developments, Cuckoo got a standing ovation at mass on Sunday ⛪️🎄🇮🇪👏🏼.”

Maureen warmed fans’ hearts on Friday night.

One Twitter user wrote: “Kris Jenner works but Cuckoo works harder #LateLateToyShow,” while a second said: “Cuckoo is an absolute legend! I’d love to go to their house for Xmas #LateLateToyShow.”

A third said: “Glory Cuckoo. What a Legendary Granny #LateLateToyShow,” and a fourth tweeted: “That Cuckoo‘s Nest is one of the best things they’ve ever had on this show. Peak Irish culture. Wan Cuckoo ya big legend #Mad4Trad #LateLateToyShow.” 

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us