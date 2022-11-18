Ryan Tubridy shares poignant tribute to Vicky Phelan on The Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy shared a poignant tribute to Vicky Phelan on The Late Late Show on Friday night.

The Cervical Check campaigner, 48, sadly passed away in the early hours of Monday morning at Milford Hospice in Limerick.

The Kilkenny native is survived by her parents John and Gabby, her husband Jim, and their two children Amelia, 16, and Darragh, 11.

Tonight, we will remember our dear friend Vicky Phelan, as her fight continues after her death.#LateLate pic.twitter.com/OX7REBc00k

— The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 18, 2022

Speaking at the beginning of the show, Ryan said: “Before we begin tonight’s show, let me and let us remember Vicky Phelan. I mentioned this during the week but I’m going to say it again; because some people are simply too alive to die, and Vicky Phelan was one such person.”

“We knew this would end badly, we knew that this story would end sadly but, to be honest with you, it was still such a shock to all of us when the news came through that Vicky had died.”

“Our thoughts tonight are with the family and friends of Vicky Phelan. We’re thinking of Darragh and Amelia and Jim, and Vicky’s parents Gabby and John. We’re gonna honour Vicky in our small way tonight, we’re gonna acknowledge the impact she had on this country and women and on families and on the system.”

“Through her refusal to be silenced she saved lives, and few people in recent Irish history have made such a profound difference on women’s healthcare and how patients are treated. She fought the system while she herself was suffering.”

Ryan continued: “She was honest, she was a straight-talker and when she talked, the country listened. So, tonight we’ve lost an ally and an advocate – the likes of which we are unlikely to ever see again.”

“I was lucky enough to interview Vicky many times here and if I may say, personally, when I think about her, I remember her dignity, and her tenacity, and her courage, but also her devilment – because she was a fun person to be around as well, let’s not lose sight of that.”

“She was fun, she was quick with a laugh and she was forever airing, beautifully, on the side of joy. You always knew when Vicky Phelan was in the room, a natural leader, she was possibly the best President this country never had.”

“She made a point of squeezing so much into her final years. As she died, Vicky taught the rest of us really how to live.

“Let’s just say, for now, may she rest in peace,” Ryan concluded. “A peace that she so richly deserves.”

A video tribute to the late 48-year-old was then played, which also paid tribute to her fellow campaigners Lynsey Bennett, Emma Hannigan and Emma Mhic Mhathúna.

Vicky received a false negative test after she went for a cervical smear test back in 2011.

Three years later, the Kilkenny native was diagnosed with cancer, and in January 2017, she was informed that she had months to live.

In April 2018, Vicky was awarded €2.5m in damages in the High Court over the error, and her story led to the CervicalCheck scandal.

At the time, the 48-year-old stood at the steps of the High Court and gave an impassioned speech about how the system had horrendously let her down and cost her her life.

The cervical check scandal is now known as one of the worst women’s health scandals in Irish history.

After receiving her terminal diagnosis, Vicky used her platform to fight for justice, and highlighted the lack of cancer treatments available in Ireland.

The mother-of-two was forced to travel to the US on a number of occasions for treatment.

In 2019, Vicky penned a memoir called Overcoming, and a documentary following her life recently aired in Irish cinemas.

