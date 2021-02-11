Ryan Tubridy shares his excitement after receiving special card from Adam King

The six-year-old captured the hearts of the nation on The Late Late Toy Show

Ryan Tubridy has shared his excitement after receiving a special card from Adam King.

The six-year-old, who suffers from Brittle Bones, melted the hearts of the nation on The Late Late Toy Show last year – when he offered host Ryan Tubridy his handmade ‘Hug For U’ heart.

Adam’s adorable ‘virtual hug’ sign has been turned into a card, which are available to purchase in SuperValu, Centra and Donnybrook Fair stores nationwide.

After receiving one of Adam’s handmade cards, Ryan shared a snap to his Instagram Stories, writing: “As cards go… this was such a joy to receive today.. Thank you Adam.”

All proceeds raised from the cards will go to Cork University Hospital and Temple Street Children’s Hospital, charities close to Adam’s heart.

The cards went on sale earlier this month, with the news being shared on Adam’s Adventures With A Difference Instagram account.

The post read: “From the day he was born, Adam has had a second family in CUH and Temple St. The medical expertise, love and care he receives in these wonderful places is second to none.”

“Adam and our entire family are so happy to give back to two hospitals that have given us so much ❤ We are extremely grateful to everyone who helped this wonderful initiative happen.”

“Huge thanks to all in the Musgraves group for getting behind it, and big love and thanks to @garlanna cards for their vision and passion for the entire project.”

“We are so proud to work with Irish companies in bringing this to life. Get your own ‘Hug for You’ card in store now & share the love!”