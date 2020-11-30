His colleagues at RTÉ poked fun at his recent Toy Show blunder

Ryan Tubridy shares hilarious gift he got from his work colleagues

Ryan Tubridy has shared the hilarious gift his work colleagues got for for him.

The popular presenter hosted The Late Late Toy Show on Friday, and accidentally cursed during a segment of the show which saw his Fanta Orange drink fizz up and spill everywhere.

The father-of-two returned to work in RTÉ this morning, where he found a surprise left on his desk – a bottle of Fanta and a photo of the moment he dropped the F-bomb.

Ryan wrote: “A gift from my ‘supportive’ colleagues and ‘friends’ this morning.”

On Sunday night, the 47-year-old addressed the iconic moment which saw him curse live on TV.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Ryan wrote: “Yeah so…eh, about this moment.”

“I’m just going to stick with Club Orange from now on. #shoplocal,” he added.