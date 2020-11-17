Ryan Tubridy shares heartwarming update on Late Late Toy Show pyjamas

Ryan Tubridy has shared a heartwarming update on the Late Late Toy Show’s famous pyjamas.

Each year ahead of the highly anticipated show, retailer Penneys sell the Toy Show themed PJs, with proceeds going to children’s hospitals across the country.

With the coronavirus restrictions meaning non-essential shops are closed, people have unfortunately been unable to get their hands on the pyjamas.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio One show this morning, host Ryan revealed that Penneys would instead be donating the pyjamas to multiple great causes.

“I’m getting five bazillion messages asking where can we get the pyjamas for the Late Late Toy Show now that Penneys aren’t open,” he told listeners.

“The answer is – you can’t get them this year. They are not going to be available in the shops or online, which is really sad because I think for a lot of people it was part of the tradition.

“The only good news I have for you is that there were 50,000 pairs of pyjamas made for sale for the Toy Show but then the lockdown happened.

“So what did they do? Well, Penneys have teamed up with Barnardos, this is really lovely. And what they are going to do is, they are going to donate every single pair of pyjamas to children’s hospitals around the country.”

“You have Barnardos, you have the Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin, you have Temple Street, National Children’s Hospital Foundation Tallaght, and they are going to donate it all to sick and vulnerable children across the country because the shops are closed, as you can appreciate.

“They will be distributed to children in DEIS schools across Ireland and to children who access Barnardos services as well as direct donations to over 600 vulnerable families all picked and co-ordinated by Penneys volunteers.

“In addition, Penneys will make a donation of 5,000 to each of the three children’s hospitals via the Children’s Health Foundation Temple Street and Crumlin and the National Children’s Hospital Foundation Tallaght,” Ryan added.

“This is generosity, this sets the tone for the next ten days before the Toy Show hits our screens. This is a really good news story in a sad news day.”