Ryan Tubridy shares heartwarming update about one of last year’s Toy Show stars

Sophie shared her brother's battle with leukaemia on the show last year

Ryan Tubridy shares heartwarming update about one of last year’s Toy Show...

Ryan Tubridy has shared a heartwarming update about one of last year’s Toy Show stars.

On last year’s Late Late Toy Show, viewers were moved by a young girl named Sophie, who revealed her 5-year-old brother Kian was in hospital with leukaemia.

Sophie then burst into tears when Ryan surprised her with a trip to London to see her favourite musical School of Rock, as well as a trip to visit the Harry Potter studios.

“If I was Cian, I’d want a big sister like you”. #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/BWf7dB2odS — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 29, 2019

Taking to his Instagram Story today, Ryan reposted an update about Sophie and her family, which was shared by The Ronald McDonald House.

In a post shared on Instagram, the charity shared a photo of Sophie and her family in hospital, and wrote: “This day last year a very special young lady named Sophie stole our hearts on the Late Late Toy Show.”

“We’re sure you all remember Sophie. Sophie’s segment got pretty emotional once the conversation moved from toys to Sophie’s little brother, Kian, who was being treated for leukemia in CHI at Crumlin at the time.

“Things turned even more emotional when Ryan gifted her with a trip to London, telling her that Kian was lucky to have a big sister like her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RMHC Ireland (@rmhc_ireland)

“Did you know only a few hours before this Sophie turned on the Christmas lights at the Ronald McDonald House? We waved her off for her big TV debut knowing she would be amazing, but having no idea she would steal the show like she did,” they wrote.

“Sophie, along with Mum & Dad, stayed in our House for a long 604 nights while Kian was being treated in CHI at Crumlin.”

“We are happy to report that the full Barnes Aabo family are spending Christmas together in Cork for the first time in 3 years,” they added.

“We hope everyone enjoys the Toy Show tonight with your families. We will all be tuning here at The Ronald McDonald House.”

The Late Late Toy Show takes place tonight (November 27), and the theme this year is ‘The Wonderful World of Roald Dahl’.

Ryan Tubridy will star as Fantastic Mr Fox for a spectacular opening number, which will include beloved characters from the best-selling author’s books, including Matilda and Willy Wonka’s Oompa Loompas.

Speaking ahead of the show, Ryan said: “This has been a year like no other, and therefore requires an opening like no other.”

“The Wonderful World of Roald Dahl is one that understands children in a way that no one else ever has. He knew that there could be a sadness to the world at times, but that there’s also great love and mischief and fun to be found.”

“All of those factors have been combined to bring what we hope is a joyful, beautiful, and wonderful opening like no other to this year’s Late Late Toy Show.

“I think Roald Dahl is the perfect choice actually because the world isn’t simple and the world isn’t a fairytale.”

“This is the dream theme for a bookish person like me, I’ve been talking about my love of reading since I was a little boy.

“I love Fantastic Mr Fox and I’m rather enjoying being a fox for this opening because it’s so different from what has gone before.”

“What we have in store really captures The Wonderful World of Roald Dahl… everybody is welcome, it’s going to be a night of nights in a year of years,” he said.

Ryan will feature in two musical performances on the night, and there will also be a special one-off performance from children around the world, who will be accompanied by a very special guest singer.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show will see a lot of changes in store, with a limited amount of children appearing in studio on the night.

A selection of children from Crumlin and Temple Street Children’s Hospitals, The Jack & Jill Foundation, and LauraLynn will play a very special role in the show, putting on a special performance remotely.

“My dream is to make this beautiful because never before did the children, their parents and their grandparents deserve a Toy Show like the one they’re going to get on Friday,” Ryan said.

“Strangely, this is a show and grandparents as much as for parents, because too many people have spent time looking through windows and meeting relatives through windows.

“This Toy Show is about coming home,” he added.

Tune in to The Late Late Toy Show tonight at 9:35pm on RTÉ One, for what promises to be a magical show.