Ryan Tubridy sends sweet message to Patrick Kielty – ahead of Late Late Toy Show hosting debut

Ryan Tubridy has sent a sweet message to Patrick Kielty ahead of his Late Late Toy Show hosting debut.

The annual Christmas special returns to our screen this Friday, November 24.

Patrick took over from Ryan as host of RTÉ’s flagship programme in September for its 61st season.

Ryan helmed The Late Late Show, and its Toy Show spin-off, for 14 years.

Speaking during his appearance on Q102 on Tuesday, the 50-year-old said: “I feel so happy that I had 14 beautiful years doing it.”

“I loved every single Toy Show I did. I feel so happy that I was able to pass it on and say it’s somebody else’s now.”

“It’s in great hands. There is a wonderful bunch of people working on that show.”

“I wish them all only the best, and Paddy, good luck in this first, it’s a big gig, and he’ll be well able for it,” Ryan continued.

“I’m not going to miss it in the sense because I did it, and I had my fun, and I left the Late Late just at the right time for me. I was delighted to leave it behind.”

“I love it, I hope all the children get to have fun.”