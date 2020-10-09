Ryan Tubridy reveals why he ‘knew’ Amy Huberman was going to have another baby

The actress is expecting her third child with Brian O'Driscoll

Ryan Tubridy reveals why he ‘knew’ Amy Huberman was going to have...

Ryan Tubridy has revealed why he “knew” Amy Huberman was going to have another baby.

The actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram last month – telling fans she’s expecting her third child with husband Brian O’Driscoll.

During her appearance on The Late Late Show on Friday night, Amy chatted to host Ryan Tubridy about her recent pregnancy announcement.

After Amy said she was “feeling good”, Ryan admitted: “I knew it was going to happen!”

Amy and Ryan then recalled a conversation they had in a taxi with Dara O’Briain two years ago, after they filmed The Late Late Show.

Amy said they were having “big life discussions”, and admitted Dara and Ryan “encouraged” her to have another baby.

The mother-of-two joked: “I thought ‘well I better then, if they’re saying it!'”

Amy and Brian have been married since 2010, and are already parents to two kids – Sadie, 7, and Billy, 5.

