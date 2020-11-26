Ryan Tubridy reveals the theme for this year’s Late Late Toy Show

Tune in to RTÉ One on Friday, November 27 for the highly anticipated show

Ryan Tubridy has revealed the theme for this year’s Late Late Toy Show.

The highly anticipated show takes place on Friday, November 27, with the theme this year being ‘The Wonderful World of Roald Dahl’.

The popular presenter will star as Fantastic Mr Fox for a spectacular opening number, which will include beloved characters from the best-selling author’s books, including Matilda and Willy Wonka’s Oompa Loompas.

Speaking ahead of the show, Ryan said: “This has been a year like no other, and therefore requires an opening like no other.”

“The Wonderful World of Roald Dahl is one that understands children in a way that no one else ever has,” he explained.

“He knew that there could be a sadness to the world at times, but that there’s also great love and mischief and fun to be found.

“All of those factors have been combined to bring what we hope is a joyful, beautiful, and wonderful opening like no other to this year’s Late Late Toy Show.

“I think Roald Dahl is the perfect choice actually because the world isn’t simple and the world isn’t a fairytale.”

Ryan added: “This is the dream theme for a bookish person like me, I’ve been talking about my love of reading since I was a little boy.

“I love Fantastic Mr Fox and I’m rather enjoying being a fox for this opening because it’s so different from what has gone before.

“What we have in store really captures The Wonderful World of Roald Dahl… everybody is welcome, it’s going to be a night of nights in a year of years.”

Ryan will feature in two musical performances on the night, and there will also be a special one-off performance from children around the world, who will be accompanied by a very special guest singer.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show will see a lot of changes in store, with a limited amount of children appearing in studio on the night.

A selection of children from Crumlin and Temple Street Children’s Hospitals, The Jack & Jill Foundation, and LauraLynn will play a very special role in the show, putting on a special performance remotely.

“My dream is to make this beautiful because never before did the children, their parents and their grandparents deserve a Toy Show like the one they’re going to get on Friday,” Ryan said.

“Strangely, this is a show and grandparents as much as for parents, because too many people have spent time looking through windows and meeting relatives through windows.

“This Toy Show is about coming home.”

Tune in to The Late Late Toy Show on RTÉ One on Friday, November 27 at 9:35pm for what promises to be a magical show.