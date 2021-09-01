Home Top Story Ryan Tubridy reveals the line-up for the return of The Late Late...

Ryan Tubridy reveals the line-up for the return of The Late Late Show

The show returns this Friday, September 3

By
Sophie Clarke
-
Ryan Tubridy | Andres Poveda

Ryan Tubridy has revealed the line-up for the return of The Late Late Show.

The popular presenter will return to our screens this Friday, September 3, and he will be joined by a host of guests.

The Script, the son of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, Irish Olympic heroes, Boy George, Dolores O’Riordan’s mother Eileen, The Cranberries drummer Fergal Lawler and Irish CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan will be on the season premiere of the show.

Ad
Previous articleBritney Spears’ lawyer demands her father Jamie resigns from conservatorship immediately
Sophie Clarke

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR