Ryan Tubridy reveals the line-up for the return of The Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy has revealed the line-up for the return of The Late Late Show.

The popular presenter will return to our screens this Friday, September 3, and he will be joined by a host of guests.

The Script, the son of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, Irish Olympic heroes, Boy George, Dolores O’Riordan’s mother Eileen, The Cranberries drummer Fergal Lawler and Irish CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan will be on the season premiere of the show.

