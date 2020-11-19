The RTÉ host will be joined by a well-known Hollywood actor

Ryan Tubridy reveals the first guest on this week’s Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy has revealed the first guest appearing on this week’s Late Late Show.

The popular presenter took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday morning, sharing that he would be chatting with Hollywood star Michael J. Fox.

Michael is best known for his role in the Back To The Future trilogy, in which he played Marty McFly.

Ryan wrote: “Great Scott!! Michael J. Fox will be joining me on The Late Late Show tomorrow night. Remarkable gentleman.”

Last week’s show saw Ryan chat to a host of famous faces, including US chat show host Conan O’Brien and actor Gabriel Byrne.

The Coronas and Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli both put on stunning performances during Friday night’s show.

The full-line up for this week’s show will be announced later today.

The Late Late Show airs Friday, November 20 at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.