Ryan Tubridy reveals some of this week’s Late Late Show guests

We can't wait to tune in!

Ryan Tubridy has revealed some of this week’s Late Late Show guests.

This Friday, the chat show host will be joined by Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore, who is expecting her first child with Scottish comedian Iain Stirling.

Speaking from her home in London, Ryan has confirmed he will ask Laura “what’s happening” with Love Island this summer.

The Bray native took over as host of Love Island in 2020, after Caroline Flack stepped down from the role in December 2019.

As we previously reported, Ryan will also be joined by Toy Show stars Adam King, Michael Maloney and Saoírse Ruane on this Friday’s Late Late Show.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show today, he said: “Very excited today, preparing to tell you some news tomorrow night on the Late Late Show about the Toy Show and the remarkable amount of money that you kindly gave to the children of Ireland, and we’re putting a bit of shape on that.”

“[There’s] Such a big feeling of gratitude from us to you for all the things you did on that gorgeous night.”

“We’ll be joined by Michael and Saoírse and Adam. You’re going to love it; it’s just so warm and ‘un-Covidy’ and pleasant and upbeat and optimistic. So, we’ll bring you that tomorrow. It’s a good news story.”

The Late Late Show airs this Friday at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.