Ryan Tubridy reveals RTE are ‘trying to figure out’ shooting the Late Late Toy show during the pandemic

'It's going to be a very interesting experience'

Ryan Tubridy has revealed that he has been meeting his team to discuss this year’s Late Late Toy Show, and have been discussing how they will film this year’s show.

The iconic Christmas show is the most-watched television event of the year in Irish households.

The presenter spoke about the Toy Show on his daily radio programme and admitted to listeners that he and his team are “trying to figure out” how they will film it if social distancing remains in place due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Which reminds me briefly of the Toy Show,” he started.

“Because we’ve been meeting about it and talking about it and trying to figure it all out.”

“It’s going to be a very interesting experience because I think Christmas 2020 isn’t going to look a million miles – I know, yeah, block your ears – isn’t going to look all that different to summer 2020.”

“I think it’s going to be… Look, elephant in the [room], bring in the elephant! Bring him in, bring him in. Yeah, widen the door.”

Ryan continued to turn his attention to the Government’s announcement which will inform the country what the next steps are to tackle the global pandemic.

“Tomorrow we’re all waiting for the news, aren’t we? Like, the restrictions,” he commented.

“They’re now trying to very much manage our expectations in terms of what to expect, but more importantly, what not to expect.”

Ryan announced that the lineup for this week’s Late Late Show will be catered to comfort viewers.

“So we’re lining up a big Late Late Show for you tomorrow. Just as a hug, to say, ‘Come on, c’mere to me. You’ll be grand’, because that’s where we’re going. Alright? We all need a hug.”

The news came after Ryan opened up about his “mentor” Gerry Ryan following the 10th anniversary since his tragic passing.

