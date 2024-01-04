Ryan Tubridy reveals major new sponsor of his UK radio show

Ryan Tubridy has revealed the major new sponsor of his Virgin Radio show.

The 50-year-old made his move to the UK earlier this week, and kicked off his new show on Tuesday morning.

Just two days into his new radio gig, a huge brand has come on board as the show’s official sponsor – and fans will be delighted to know it’s an Irish company.

Speaking on his show today, Ryan confirmed that they had secured Paddy Power as a sponsor.

The presenter was joined by Paddy Power himself to make the announcement, and joked that he “lovebombed” Paddy into sponsoring the show.

Ryan said: “Before I say goodbye, we’ve known each other a little bit down through the years, we’ve met at the odd horse fair, shall we say like in Cheltenham or it could have been anywhere in Ireland…

“And I just feel sometimes when I’m presenting this programme, it’d be nice to have somebody close by every now and again – but I’d like more support, do you want to come and hang out with us more?”

“It’s up to you entirely but if you were around and you want to lend your name to the show, we’ll take it and we’ll support, encourage and enjoy the love.

“I am trying to lovebomb you into joining us and sponsoring the show,” he joked.

Paddy then replied: “You had me at hello, the answer is yes. It’d be a privilege.”

It’s understood Paddy Power has signed on to sponsor Ryan’s new show for a year.

Paddy told The Irish Sun: “He proposed and we said yes. It’s a big commitment, but we’ve put a ring on it for a year.”

“Yes, he is a fantastic broadcaster. That is why he has been so successful in Ireland, and why he landed his new gig.

“I’ve no doubt that he’ll be a huge hit and can’t wait to watch it all unfold.”