Ryan Tubridy reveals how the Irish in London have welcomed him with open arms

Ryan Tubridy has revealed how the Irish in London have welcomed him with open arms since he moved to the UK.

The broadcaster relocated to the English capital earlier this month, after landing his own show on Virgin Radio UK.

In his weekly column for the Irish Mail on Sunday, the 50-year-old wrote: “The more time I spend in London, the more it’s clear that the Irish are woven into the fabric of the city.”

“As I was posing for a photo – for this diary – on the famous Abbey Road last week, a classic red double-decker bus passed by.

“I thought nothing of it until the driver poked his head out of the window and shouted: ‘Welcome to London, Tubs!’ All I could do was laugh.

“Later in the afternoon I was wandering through Kilburn, once called Ireland’s 33rd county, when I got what I now call the ‘London Look’.

“It happens when I walk past a sea of strangers and then an Irish person does a discreet doubletake before offering a smile and a wave or a few words of welcome and support,” he explained.

“On this occasion, a woman separated from the throng and said ‘Ryan Tubridy! How the hell are you?’ We fell into conversation. She had a strong Irish accent despite living here for over 30 years. She had just been to three o’clock Mass (on a weekday). She said her name was Rosary. I told her she was well named!

Ryan continued: “On the Tube I got the ‘London Look’ from a young guy who eventually came over to say hello. Vince, who is from Cork and works in finance, was heading to meet his folks who were visiting him for a few days.

“Weirdly, I met him again at The Devonshire pub in Soho. It’s not just Ireland that can feel small sometimes.”

The former Late Late Show host also wrote about his brother and sister visiting him in London, and admitted they were making sure he wasn’t “suffering from homesickness”.

“My siblings, Garrett and Rachel, joined me last weekend, the first of a clutch of incoming Tubridys on tour! Though they had lived in London years ago, I was like Francis Brennan leading them around the place, just short of a tall flag and a clipboard,” he said.

“They were struck by the architectural transformation of the city. I showed them around my neighbourhood of St John’s Wood in north London before we headed into the heart of the city for a few pints.

“The next day, I brought them into Virgin Radio for a look around. The studios and offices are on the 17th floor of a building that faces The Shard so the views are remarkable.”

“Angela Scanlon was presenting her show at the time and she came out to say hello and to meet the family. I’ve always loved Angela and the warmth of the welcome she extended to my family confirmed my feelings.

“Angela did brilliantly on Britain’s Strictly Come Dancing last year, narrowly missing out on dancing in the quarterfinals of the BBC One show. She was telling me how much she enjoyed the experience. We arranged to meet up for drinks soon.

“Gar and Rachel were here partly to make sure I wasn’t suffering from homesickness,” Ryan confessed.

“I took them to Borough Market for delicious steak sandwiches, then sent them on their way, assured there was nothing to worry about. I’m very happy in London.”

Ryan’s new job on Virgin Radio UK came months after the 50-year-old lost his RTÉ Radio 1 slot, amid the ongoing payments scandal.

The presenter was pulled from RTÉ’s airwaves back in June, after it was revealed his earnings were publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.