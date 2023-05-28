Ryan Tubridy reveals his next career move – after hosting his final Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy has revealed his next career move, after hosting his final The Late Late Show.

The broadcaster hosted his final episode of RTÉ’s flagship programme on Friday night, after 14 years at the helm.

Patrick Kielty is set to take over as the show’s host when it returns for a new season in September.

Ryan will continue to host his RTÉ Radio 1 show, and he has also revealed his plans to get into podcasting and documentaries.

Speaking to The Irish Sun about his plans for the future, the presenter said: “I would definitely be looking at the world of podcasts, and docs and history and books for sure.”

A source told the publication: “Ryan has a huge interest in American politics and would have plenty to say to US listeners. What’s even more exciting is, unlike RTÉ, Ryan could say whatever the hell he likes on a podcast.”

“You could get Ryan unleashed. After decades on RTÉ airwaves, that kind of freedom would appeal to Ryan.”

Speaking during Friday night’s emotional episode of The Late Late Show, Ryan said: “My radio show is going nowhere. This is my anchor here and I love it. Some people think I’m leaving (RTÉ) and I’m not, so don’t worry.”

He also thanked the audience and viewers at home for supporting him throughout his 14-year stint on The Late Late Show.

The broadcaster stressed that family was the most important to him above all else.

He thanked his mum, brothers and sisters and most importantly his two daughters – Ella and Julia, for their support throughout his journey.

The 49-year-old emotionally told the audience: “My greatest gratitude – I hope you don’t mind me saying that, I’m dedicating the show tonight to my family.”

“My mother can’t be here tonight because she’s recovering, but I wanna send her all my love. She was here one night in the audience sitting somewhere over there, and Michael Bublé was sitting standing over there – she loves Michael Bublé!”

“He was singing ‘I still haven’t met you yet…’ and he was doing his thing – there’s 200 people in the audience, and 199 people in the audience were looking at Michael Bublé, and I was looking at the audience going ‘they’re loving this’ and I looked at Bublé who was brilliant and singing away.”

“But then I looked back again and noticed all the faces were facing him, apart from one – it was my mother going ‘you’re doing great!’ That’s what it’s all about. It’s about family, when all is said and done.”

“I wanna say how much I admire her and appreciate her and my brothers and sisters are the rock.”

“But especially, obviously my two girls. So, to Ella and to Julia, you know this, I’ve said it so many times, I love you so much they haven’t even created a word for it yet. That’s the truth.”