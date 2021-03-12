Ryan Tubridy reveals he’s taking a break from RTÉ radio show

Ryan Tubridy has revealed he’s taking a break from his RTÉ Radio 1 show next week.

The broadcaster will be taking some time off after hosting the St Patrick’s Day edition of The Late Late show next Wednesday, March 17th.

Speaking on his radio show this morning, Ryan said: “There’s a great sense of excitement about St Patrick’s Day this year.”

“I thought it might be reduced a little bit because of the things that are happening this year, but actually I think people are more creative and more excited and more curious about how we’re going to do this all,” he said.

“Obviously we have online Patrick’s Day festivities happening around the place so that’s really lovely, and we’ll be doing our Late Late Show St Patrick’s Day special next Wednesday night which we’re very excited about.”

Ryan then revealed he’ll be taking a well deserved break after St. Patrick’s Day until March 29, and will be replaced by comedian Oliver Callan on RTÉ Radio 1.

“Then I’ll be off, I’ll leave you for a little while then radio wise on the Thursday and the Friday and the following week,” he explained.

“I’ll regroup, recharge and reorganise and then take you all the way to the summer and beyond after that. I’m looking forward to a bit of a break and back in action then again.”

“But until then, all roads lead to today, tonight, next Monday, Tuesday and of course Wednesday night St Patrick’s night so very, very excited,” he added.