Ryan Tubridy returns to radio show after recovering from COVID-19: ‘I was very fortunate’

The RTÉ star is back to work after recovering from the virus

Ryan Tubridy is finally back to work, after recovering from COVID-19.

The broadcaster was absent from his RTÉ Radio 1 slot and The Late Late Show for the past two weeks, after he unfortunately contracted the coronavirus.

Speaking on his radio show this morning, Ryan said: “Its been awhile since we got to speak. I got ‘the thing’, I was very very fortunate.”

“I will fill you in on that briefly, not to gloat, but it wasn’t a particularly lovely thing to experience.”

Talking through his experience with the virus, Ryan explained: “I had a persistent cough, I got it checked out and that’s all that happened in my case.”

“I didn’t have fever, it never got any worse, I didn’t take so much as a pill or paracetamol, it was that small.”

“But I disappeared because I felt it was the right thing, and it was a good thing for me to do as I was pretty tired, to be honest, so it was good to rest.”

Ryan also said testing positive for the virus made him feel “grateful” for the simple things in life.

“I felt quite humbled. When you are told your test is positive, you think about a lot of things, albeit briefly, but it does make you think and feel grateful.”

“I thought a lot about my life and people I love and loved and you think of how grateful you are for the simple things in life,” he explained.

“And you think about what you miss. I am thinking of all those people who are cocooning in their house right now. I missed being outside, hearing those people outside getting on with life made me feel very reflective when I was inside.”

In a video shared on Twitter, Ryan also thanked all the people who sent him letters, showing a huge pile of cards on his desk in RTÉ.

Friends, it’s been too long. Hope everyone is keeping well here and getting through this, one day at a time. Looking forward to reconnecting at 9am. 📻 @RTERadio1 #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/3loSiW6sWY — Ryan Tubridy Show (@RyanTubridyShow) April 7, 2020

