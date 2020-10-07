Ryan Tubridy responds to rumours he’s leaving The Late Late Show

The RTÉ star has been hosting the show since 2009

Ryan Tubridy has reassured fans he has no plans to leave The Late Late Show.

Last year, Claire Byrne was tipped to replace Ryan as the show’s host – making history by becoming the first female presenter.

However, Ryan has insisted he’s not going anywhere just yet.

Speaking to RSVP magazine, the RTÉ star said: “I might get to 150 years and then I will be out of here.”

Ryan also spoke about being diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this year, which forced him to take time off The Late Late Show.

The father-of-two admitted he was “shocked” when he was told he had tested positive for the virus.

“I got the phone call to say that I was positive and I was quite shocked,” Ryan said.

“I was unnerved by the phone call because it is not one that you want to receive and I was quite confident that it wasn’t going to be a positive test.”

“When I hear other people’s experiences, they have had it a lot worse that I did.

“I have been told by people I work with that I did look quite shook around that time, which I take as a caring compliment as opposed to a judgement on my exhaustion,” he added.

