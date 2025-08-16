Ryan Tubridy responds to calls to run for president

Ryan Tubridy has responded to calls to run to be the next President of Ireland, as Michael D. Higgins’ term is soon coming to an end.

Taking to his Instagram story, the TV host revealed that he’s been receiving floods of messages inquiring about his supposed presidency run.

One follower reached out to him and said, “Come on …run for President!!! You know middle aged women vote in Ireland and you know you want ! 🤣❤️”

Over a snap of his newspaper crossword, Ryan began: “Two things I’m NOT doing this weekend: 1) Going to Oasis. 2) Running for President.”

He also shared an old photo of him chatting to Noel Gallagher on the Late Late Show.

“Coffee and crossword for now 📰 ✅,” he concluded with Oasis’ Roll With It playing over the story.

This comes after news broke last week that the TV host had returned the sizeable payment he received from RTÉ, following the extended public debate on the issue.

In a statement issued on behalf of Ryan, he said: “Earlier today I made a payment of €150,000 to RTÉ.”

“I made this payment through my solicitor, without any discussions with RTE – or with anyone acting on their behalf – and without condition.”

“I have said on various occasions that I intended making this payment and I’m happy to have been able to do so today,” he added.

Back in May, it was reported that the presenter was open to returning the funds but wished to see other matters with RTÉ resolved beforehand.

At the heart of those concerns was data relating to both Ryan and his agent, Noel Kelly.

The €150,000 in question was linked to a contentious agreement from 2020, under which Ryan was to receive €225,000 over three years for attending three corporate events on behalf of The Late Late Show sponsor, Renault.

These payments were not disclosed in RTÉ’s published list of presenter salaries, sparking a national outcry once they came to light.

In a statement also released on Friday, RTÉ said it received the payment via the radio host’s solicitor.

It read: “RTÉ welcomes the payment and would like to thank Ryan Tubridy for making it.”

However, Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Media Alan Kelly has stated that Ryan’s repayment “does not bring an end to the issues in RTÉ.”

Altough the Labour Party TD welcomed the Virgin Radio host’s decision to “finally repay” the €150,000, he said issues are still present regarding RTÉ’s “governance” and “transparency”.

“We need to ensure that in the future our broadcaster is fit for purpose,” he added.