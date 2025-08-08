Ryan Tubridy repays sum of money to RTÉ – two years after controversial payments scandal erupted

Ryan Tubridy has returned the €150,000 payment he received from RTÉ, following extended public debate surrounding the issue.

The former Late Late Show presenter departed from the national broadcaster in 2023 after becoming embroiled in a major scandal over undisclosed payments.

In a statement released to the Irish Daily Mail on Friday, Ryan confirmed the repayment, saying: “Earlier today I made a payment of €150,000 to RTE.”

“I made this payment through my solicitor, without any discussions with RTE – or with anyone acting on their behalf – and without condition.

“I have said on various occasions that I intended making this payment and I’m happy to have been able to do so today,” he added.

Back in May, it was reported that the presenter was open to returning the funds but wished to see other matters with RTÉ resolved first.

At the heart of those concerns was data relating to both Tubridy and his agent, Noel Kelly.

The €150,000 in question was linked to a contentious agreement from 2020, under which Ryan was to receive €225,000 over three years for attending three corporate events on behalf of The Late Late Show sponsor, Renault.

He ultimately received two payments of €75,000 – totalling €150,000 – through a barter account.

These payments were not disclosed in RTÉ’s published list of presenter salaries, sparking a national outcry once they came to light.