Ryan Tubridy releases statement over RTÉ pay revelations

Ryan Tubridy has released a statement responding to revelations that his RTÉ earnings were publicly understated since 2017.

On Thursday, the RTÉ Board issued an apology, after identifying and correcting an error in the public record of his salary.

The issue was identified during a routine audit of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts, prompting an independent review of the matter – which found that his actual earnings were understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

In a statement today, the former Late Late Show host said: “Like many people, I’m surprised by the announcements made in RTÉ’s statement today regarding the errors in the reporting of its accounts.

“It is unfortunate that these errors are in relation to how RTÉ have reported payments made to me but I just want to be clear: this is a matter for RTÉ and I have no involvement in RTÉ’s internal accounting treatment or RTÉ’s public declarations in connection with such payments.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed to be at the centre of this story but unfortunately, I can’t shed any light on why RTÉ treated these payments in the way that they did nor can I answer for their mistakes in this regard.”

Ryan’s agent NK Management also said: “We were made aware today of RTÉ’s statement concerning its accounting treatment and public declarations of payments made to Ryan Tubridy.

“These are matters for which RTÉ has sole responsibility and accountability. “There is no issue whatsoever in relation to the payments being properly and lawfully due and there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on the part of Ryan Tubridy or NK Management.

“These issues are solely concerned with RTÉ’s internal accounting treatment and public declarations in respect of such lawful payments.”