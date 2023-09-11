Ryan Tubridy receives final farewell gift from The Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy has received his final farewell gift from The Late Late Show.

The 50-year-old hosted his final episode of RTÉ flagship programme in May, after 14 years at the helm.

During the emotional episode, Irish band U2 gifted the presenter a brand new Vespa and on Monday morning, Ryan confirmed he’s finally received it.

He took to Instagram to share a video of him riding the luxury motorbike, and captioned the post: “The U2-mobile has landed…🛵🇮🇪”

“A Farwell gift from the band when I retired from The Late Late Show in May…I’m still flabbergasted by the gesture.”

“Thanks to the band and the people behind the scenes who made it happen. It’s electric, it’s red, it’s perfect. #u2 #vespa #vespagram.”

During his final Late Late Show episode, Ryan thanked the audience and viewers at home for supporting him throughout his 14-year stint hosting the show.

The broadcaster stressed that family was the most important to him above all else.

He thanked his mum, brothers and sisters and most importantly his two daughters – Ella and Julia, for their support throughout his journey.

The 50-year-old emotionally told the audience: “My greatest gratitude – I hope you don’t mind me saying that, I’m dedicating the show tonight to my family.”

“My mother can’t be here tonight because she’s recovering, but I wanna send her all my love.”

“She was here one night in the audience sitting somewhere over there, and Michael Bublé was sitting standing over there – she loves Michael Bublé!”

“He was singing ‘I still haven’t met you yet…’ and he was doing his thing – there’s 200 people in the audience, and 199 people in the audience were looking at Michael Bublé, and I was looking at the audience going ‘they’re loving this’ and I looked at Bublé who was brilliant and singing away.”

“But then I looked back again and noticed all the faces were facing him, apart from one – it was my mother going ‘you’re doing great!’”

“That’s what it’s all about. It’s about family, when all is said and done.”

“I wanna say how much I admire her and appreciate her and my brothers and sisters are the rock.”

“But especially, obviously my two girls. So, to Ella and to Julia, you know this, I’ve said it so many times, I love you so much they haven’t even created a word for it yet. That’s the truth.”

Patrick Kielty will take over as host of The Late Late Show this Friday, September 15.