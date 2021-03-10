Ryan Tubridy reacts as old interview with Piers Morgan about Meghan Markle goes viral

In the interview, Piers claimed he was "ghosted" by the Duchess

Ryan Tubridy has reacted after an old interview he did with Piers Morgan about Meghan Markle went viral.

On Tuesday, ITV confirmed Piers had quit Good Morning Britain, after facing backlash over his comments about the Duchess of Sussex on Monday’s episode of GMB.

After Piers’ departure from the show, a video of him discussing his relationship with Meghan on The Late Late Show went viral.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 Show, Ryan said: “A lot of people sent me messages that the Late Late Show was featured on American TV. It was featured on something called ‘The Shade Room.'”

“It was when Piers Morgan, the presenter, came on The Late Late and I asked him about being burned by Meghan Markle. Do you want to hear what he said?”

The Irish presenter then played the audio from the interview, in which Piers spoke about going to a pub in London with Meghan Markle.

“We had two hours in the pub. She had a couple of dirty martinis, and a couple of pints. We got on brilliantly,” the 55-year-old said at the time.

“I put her in a cab and it turned out to be a cab that took her to the party where she met Prince Harry. The next night, they had a solo dinner together and that was the last I ever heard of Meghan Markle,” he claimed.

“I have never heard from her again She ghosted me Ryan! Meghan Markle ghosted me. I really liked her, which is why it hurt.”

After playing the interview, Ryan said: “That’s the clip that got a lot of traction yesterday obviously because he stormed off his own TV show and he has caused a lot of controversy in the middle of it all.”

“It’s kind of like he’s competing with the queen for attention in British media yesterday. It’s an extraordinary story. The coverage bowels me over rather than anything else.”

Piers left the show after Ofcom launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of GMB, after it received over 40,000 complaints about comments he made.

A spokesperson said: “We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules.”

On Monday’s episode of GMB, the presenter and his co-hosts were discussing Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey when he said: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she [Meghan] says. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

Piers was widely criticised for his comments, as Meghan candidly opened up about her mental health in the interview, and admitted she felt suicidal during her time as a senior working member of the Royal family.

Just hours before Piers announced his exit from GMB, the broadcaster stormed off set after his colleague Alex Beresford criticised him for continuously ‘trashing’ the Duchess of Sussex.

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

