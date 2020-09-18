Ryan Tubridy promises to seek clarification on ‘confusing’ lockdown guidelines on tonight’s Late Late Show

The RTÉ presenter admitted he is 'fed up'

Ryan Tubridy has promised to seek clarification on the “confusing” lockdown guidelines on tonight’s episode of The Late Late Show.

The presenter spoke about the Government announcement coming this evening, which expects to see Dublin enter into Level 3 of the Living With Covid plan.

Ryan admitted he was “fed up” and “confused” about what to expect from the new plan.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio One show this morning, Ryan said: “I myself am a bit confused.”

“I thought pubs and restaurants were not really a problem when it comes to spreading the virus and that actually it was people in their houses that were doing the damage.

“And now it looks like they are – well we don’t know yet as they haven’t agreed on it – but it does suggest they keep dropping these really heavy hints all week long about Dublin’s on a knife edge, Dublin might close.

“I’m not sure, it seems like they are going to close the restaurants maybe, Dublin restaurants.

“Is that going to drive more people into other people’s houses? I find it very peculiar,” he added.

“Nobody has clarified it for me, maybe they will tonight on The Late Late Show because we are going to look at it.

“I’m very fed up with the incoherent messaging. So we are going to try fix that at the start of the show tonight. If not for you, but for me at a selfish level.