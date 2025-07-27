Ryan Tubridy pens emotional piece on ‘harrowing’ scenes in Gaza as he shares hope for ‘turning point’

Ryan Tubridy has penned an emotional piece about the “harrowing” scenes in Gaza, sharing hope for a “turning point.”

In his column for the Irish Daily Mail, he titled the article: “This isn’t a rant – just the thoughts of a dad who feels helpless on Gaza suffering.”

The piece begins by reflecting on Live Aid’s recent 40th anniversary and highlights that Ireland, despite being a small nation with limited resources at the time, donated more per capita than any other country.

Ryan then connects this generosity to Ireland’s historical experience of famine and poverty, suggesting that the collective memory of suffering fosters deep empathy.

He recalls similar acts of solidarity, such as the Choctaw Nation sending aid during the Great Famine, and notes modern examples like Irish support for Ukraine.

In the article, he questions why so many Irish people he spoke to this week are so upset with what’s happening in Gaza: “We don’t have footage of Irish people brought to their knees by hunger. We don’t have YouTube clips of families being burnt out and evicted from their homes.”

“We simply have collective memory, oral and written history and some largely idealised paintings to tell the story.”

He continued: “SO when we looked at our news feeds this week, we saw ribcages protruding from the backs of children being carried by distraught mothers and we watched aghast at another desperate display of empty pots beseeching food workers at food distribution points.”

He continued: “It’s been a relentless and depressing war from the start with the savage attack by Hamas and the brutally disproportionate response by Netanyahu.”

Thousands of humanitarian aid trucks queue behind Rafah border to be allowed into Gaza. pic.twitter.com/C0vtMhcwbA — Parwiz Hamidi _🇵🇸 (@Palestine001_) July 27, 2025

He questioned whether there is a point where European leaders “square up to the most powerful leader in the world and suggest that it’s time to pull the emergency cord here and shut this catastrophe down?”

“But we must return to the point at hand and that is the looming spectre of starving citizens falling to the ground from lack of food. In the course of three days this week 43 people starved to death,” he wrote.

Ryan explained that the piece was not a rant or a political statement but a personal reflection.

As an Irish father, he admitted to feeling ashamed for turning away from distressing news images, switching channels because he feels powerless—though he believes ignoring suffering isn’t the right response.

“These are the thoughts of a dad who is embarrassed at his reaction to harrowing images as he can (as far as he’s concerned) do nothing about it so ‘click’ goes the remote and it all goes away. But it shouldn’t,” he wrote.

Ryan continued, reflecting on how recent events have felt especially dark, with haunting images of starving mothers and children striking a deep, historical chord for the Irish, likely due to generational trauma from famine.

He recalled the Choctaw Nation’s generosity during Ireland’s Great Famine and questioned whether this moment could inspire a similar global response, urging individuals and nations—including ordinary Israelis—to help end the current catastrophe.

Israel is under increasing international scrutiny due to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where over two million people are suffering from extreme shortages of food and essential supplies after 21 months of ongoing conflict.

Welcome announcement of humanitarian pauses in Gaza to allow our aid through. In contact with our teams on the ground who will do all we can to reach as many starving people as we can in this window. — Tom Fletcher (@UNReliefChief) July 27, 2025

Ryan’s powerful piece came after the head of Gaza’s largest hospital said 21 children had died due to malnutrition and starvation.

In an effort to address the growing hunger crisis, Israel has announced a “tactical pause” in fighting in some areas of Gaza, allowing the UN and humanitarian organisations to establish safe land channels.