Ryan Tubridy pays another heartfelt tribute to Vicky Phelan on air: ‘She was a magnificent person’

Ryan Tubridy paid tribute to Vicky Phelan on his RTÉ Radio 1 show this morning.

The Cervical cancer campaigner, 48, sadly passed away in the early hours of Monday morning at Milford Hospice in Limerick.

The Kilkenny native is survived by her parents John and Gabby, her husband Jim, and their two children Amelia, 16, and Darragh, 11.

Speaking on his radio show, Ryan said: “Obviously I’m going to begin the show this morning by talking about Vicky Phelan.”

“I’ve been thinking about Vicky Phelan since I heard the news yesterday when I arrived up at my desk after the show.”

“I knew in the air something was wrong because everybody was feeling it, all my friends and colleagues upstairs, their heads were bowed a little because there was something so shocking about something so expected.”

“How did that happen? And I think it was because there was no sense that it was imminent and that made it a little bit shocking for people. Because you know the way some people are too alive to die, and she was one of those people.”

The Late Late Show host continued: “I was told the news, I sat in my chair and felt like everybody else around me, a little flat and a little sad, deflated maybe.”

“And yet, here’s what I’ll say about Vicky. A large part of me went quickly to happier thoughts of her. But I went straight to happier thoughts of this magnificent person.”

“I remember meeting her on the steps of this building, the radio centre. I bumped into her and I said, ‘so you’re the Vicky Phelan’. She said, ‘Ryan Tubridy’, and immediately there was devilment .

“We had this great conversation that had nothing to do with sickness and nothing to do with cruelty and nothing to do with impending doom.”

Ryan told listeners: “We talked about the Toy Show, we talked about our children, we talked about survival, we talked about staying stoical and staying strong.”

“It was a strange conversation. It ended with me doing a video message for Amelia and Darragh and she saying, ‘That’s great’.”

“That conversation began our friendship if you like. I don’t want to overstate the case, she had plenty of friends who meant an awful lot more to her than I will ever have done.”

“But it was a friendship, it was professional, it became nicely personal but it was warm and it was kind, like herself. A joyful, joyous person trapped in an unfair world. We had great fun.”

“We’d finish the show then and we’d have a beer and shoot the breeze. She was circumspect and stoical and warm and she was thoughtful but she was so joyful.”

“She had plenty of people around her who loved her and we exchanged plenty of voice notes. That was her preferred method of communication because she had control.”

“She’d say, ‘here’s my update Ryan’. They could go on, they were like mini Vicky podcasts. She always spoke sense and she spoke truth.”

“She was too young to be the nation’s mother, we can’t give her that, that wouldn’t be fair. But I do think she was the country’s sister. I think that that’s something that’s worth thinking about briefly this morning.”

The 49-year-old said: “She was easy with a kind word, she was easy with a helping hand, she was one of life’s natural leaders. Wherever you met her, whenever you saw her on TV or on radio, she had leadership written all over her.”

“I would argue that she was the best president this country never had, I really believe that. In another life, in another world, she could’ve ended up going all that way.”

“This morning is about her family – it’s about Amelia, it’s about Darragh and it’s about Jim of course, it’s about her parents John and Gabby.

“Thinking about them and sending them love and the warmest thoughts imaginable today. We as a country, we as fellow citizens, we lost a leader and they lost their Vicky.”

“We just say as we finish this conversation, this little opening chat about her, Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h’anam, may she Rest In Peace.”

“We’ll play a little music and think of her for a few minutes this morning,” Ryan finished.

Vicky received a false negative test after she went for a cervical smear test back in 2011.

Three years later, the Kilkenny native was diagnosed with cancer, and in January 2017, she was informed that she had months to live.

In April 2018, Vicky was awarded €2.5m in damages in the High Court over the error, and her story led to the CervicalCheck scandal.

At the time, Vicky stood at the steps of the High Court and gave an impassioned speech about how the system had horrendously let her down, and cost her her life.

The cervical check scandal is now known as one of the worst women’s health scandals in Irish history.

After receiving her terminal diagnosis, Vicky used her platform to fight for justice, and highlighted the lack of cancer treatments available in Ireland.

The mother-of-two was forced to travel to the US on a number of occasions for treatment.

In 2019, Vicky penned a memoir called Overcoming, and a documentary following her life recently aired in Irish cinemas.

