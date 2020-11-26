Ryan Tubridy opens up about the biggest life lessons he’s learned during the pandemic

"I think I’ve learned a lot of life lessons from the pandemic..."

Ryan Tubridy has opened up about the biggest life lessons he’s learned during the pandemic.

The popular presenter is hoping to fill living rooms across the nation with joy this Friday, as he hosts the highly anticipated Late Late Toy Show.

Ahead of the show, the 47-year-old spoke about the things that got him through this challenging year, and the life lessons he learned along the way.

“Undoubtedly my girls number one, who I managed to, if it’s possible, get to know and love even more. That was beautiful,” Ryan said of his daughters Ella and Julia.

“My own immediate family have been amazing. I have coffee with my mother and she’s nearly 80 years old,” the father-of-two added.

“The first lockdown was really hard for her. It was very, very tough and I was worried about her and I missed her, even though she only lives up the road. I was worried for her.

“To me, she reflected all the women and men nearly 80 years old who deserves our gratitude because they stayed in. Like they stayed in! That’s a horrible thing to do.

“Anyway, I was bowled over by her and my family,” Ryan confessed.

“I found that it had been a very moving experience, a very humbling experience and a very educational experience.

“I think I’ve learned a lot of life lessons from the pandemic,” the RTÉ presenter shared.

Tune in to The Late Late Toy Show on RTÉ One on Friday, November 27 at 9:35pm for what promises to be a very special show.