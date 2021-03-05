Ryan Tubridy opens up about his experience meeting Meghan Markle – amid bullying probe

Ryan Tubridy has opened up about his experience meeting Meghan Markle, amid allegations she mistreated members of staff at Kensington Palace.

The claims appeared in an article published by The Times on Tuesday, and Buckingham Palace has since launched an investigation into the allegations.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show today, Ryan insisted Meghan was “very warm” when he met her in Washington back in 2014.

The Late Late Show host said: “Obviously I love to name drop the fact that I met [Meghan] in Washington once upon a time for between about 90 seconds and two minutes for a chat as she was introduced.”

“All I’ll tell you from that brief engagement with her, well she was very charming and very pleasant and very warm.”

“But that’s it, you probably need a bit more time with somebody to get the measure of them and the same could be said of me, I have no doubt,” he said.

The bullying allegations against Meghan came to light just days before her and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey is set to air on March 7 on CBS.

Ryan continued: “Much talk in many of the papers today about the big Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan and Harry.”

“It’s a funny story because some people will say, ‘I simply don’t care. Royal family, don’t care. Big castles for what? Means nothing to me, it’s over there. It’s a soap opera with crowns, beat it’.”

“And then other people are going, ‘Is it not fascinating? Hundreds and hundreds of years of intrigue and fascinating people and drama and now we have this big civil war within this family’.”

“Look at the popularity of The Crown, that’s the drama, this is real life.”

The couple’s explosive interview with Oprah will air on RTÉ2 at 9.30pm on March 8th.

In a teaser clip of the interview, Meghan accuses the Palace of “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Harry.