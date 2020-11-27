RTÉ reveal first photos of Late Late Toy Show set – as Ryan Tubridy teases an emotional performance

Children from around the world will be involved in tonight's show

RTÉ has revealed the first photos of the Late Late Toy Show set, and shared more details about tonight’s emotional programme.

The highly anticipated show takes place on Friday, November 27, with the theme this year being ‘The Wonderful World of Roald Dahl’.

Ryan Tubridy will star as Fantastic Mr Fox for a spectacular opening number, and the incredible new set is inspired by the works of Roald Dahl – featuring nods to Willy Wonka, The Twits, and Matilda.

In photos taken ahead of the Toy Show, Ryan posed alongside children from Spotlight Stage School – who were dressed up as Roald Dahl characters.

The amazing new set takes up the entire round of the studio floor, with a giant screen in place so that Ryan can be joined by a virtual audience.

Ahead of tonight’s show, Ryan said viewers will be left in tears over a special performance from children across the globe, as they sing Take That’s ‘Rule The World’.

The singers featured in the performance all have Irish connections, and have joined together to send special messages to their loved ones back in Ireland through the medium of song.

Ryan said: “I don’t think there will be a dry eye in the land tonight when this performance is beamed across the country.”

“Seeing these children – who all have much missed and much-loved family back here in Ireland – come together to sing from every corner on Rule the World I think it will soften the hardest of hearts.”

“It’s a performance that encapsulates the year that was, and bright hopes for the future and that children everywhere are going to go on to rule the world.

“It’s really something very, very special and of the moment and I’m not ashamed to admit that it really did stop me in my tracks and I was overcome with emotion.”

“There are going to be many memorable moments on tonight’s Late Late Toy Show, this is certainly a special one.”

The Aisling Ceili Ballad group are also set to put on a memorable performance from Time’s Square in New York, where they will be joined by a very special guest.

Don’t miss The Late Late Toy Show on RTÉ One tonight at 9:35pm, for what promises to be a magical show.