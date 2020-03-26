Ryan Tubridy missing from radio slot again amid coronavirus concerns

The RTÉ star has had a "persistent cough" over the past few days

Ryan Tubridy was missing from his RTÉ Radio 1 slot again this morning, amid concerns he’s contracted COVID-19.

Oliver Callan stepped in to replace Ryan on the airwaves yesterday, and filled in for him again this morning.

The comedian said he was filling in for Tubs as he’s been suffering with a “persistent cough” over the past few days.

Oliver explained: “Ryan has had a persistent cough over the last few days and he’s getting it checked out so no need to worry.”

“He’s getting it checked out and hopefully he will be back on The Late Late Show this Friday, hale and hearty and doing what they’ve been doing over the last few weeks which I think has been very helpful to a lot of us and very entertaining as well.”

The news comes after Ryan was praised last week for hosting another informative episode of The Late Late Show.

Health Minister Simon Harris branded the TV presenter “incredible” after he took part in a mock COVID-19 test, to help ease the minds of worried viewers.