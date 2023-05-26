Ad
Ryan Tubridy left speechless as Paul McCartney wishes him a happy 50th birthday

Picture: Andres Poveda
Ryan Tubridy was left speechless on tonight’s Late Late Show as Paul McCartney wished him a happy 50th birthday.

The currently-49-year-old hosted his final episode of RTÉ flagship programme, after 14 years at the helm.

During the nearly three-hour-long episode, Ryan spoke to President Michael D. Higgins, Charlie Bird, and was even treated to a chat with some former Toy Show stars.

Picture: Andres Poveda

Ryan was also treated to sweet video messages from a host of well-known faces.

The cast of Mrs Brown’s Boys, Saoirse Ronan and Jessie Buckley all wished the broadcaster the best of luck in his future endeavours.

However, it was one message in particular which peaked Ryan’s attention – one from his hero Sir Paul McCartney.

The Beatles legend congratulated Ryan on 14 years at the helm of the RTÉ show, and also wished him a happy 50th birthday in advance of Sunday.

