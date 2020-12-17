Ryan Tubridy left ‘bright red’ after calling RTÉ colleague ‘mum’

The broadcaster was seriously embarrassed

Ryan Tubridy has admitted he went “bright red” this morning, after he called one of his RTÉ colleagues “mum”.

The Late Late Show host recalled the hilarious incident on his RTÉ Radio 1 show today, and poked fun at his unfortunate mishap.

The 47-year-old said: “I made one of the most schoolboy errors ever this morning…”

“I was sitting at my desk, and they were talking about festive toilet paper. And I wanted to intervene in the conversation, to my colleague and friend for the last 20 years.”

“And I said: ‘Mum, can I ask you…?’ I said: ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe it.'”

“I know. When was the last thing anyone ever did that? At school, at the age of seven. I went bright red.”

“I was embarrassed, everyone was embarrassed for me. I was never more embarrassed for myself.

“I had just been on the phone to my mother, that’s my excuse,” Ryan explained.

“And I apologised to my colleague. I won’t name Siobhan, because it wouldn’t be fair, but I mean, the point is, she just minds us all so well.”

“It’s been a long year, hasn’t it everybody? It’s been a bonkers year, for sure,” he added.

The news comes just weeks after Ryan accidentally swore on The Late Late Toy Show last month, leaving viewers in stitches.