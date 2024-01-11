Ryan Tubridy lands another new job after securing Virgin Radio UK show

Ryan Tubridy has landed another new job.

The 50-year-old recently began his new radio show on Virgin Radio UK on January 2, after losing his RTÉ Radio 1 slot last year amid the ongoing payments scandal.

Irish listeners can tune into the presenter’s new show on Q102 each weekday between 10am and 1pm.

It has now been revealed that the former Late Late Show host will join The Irish Mail on Sunday for a weekly column, which is set to begin on January 14.

Speaking about his brand-new column, Ryan said: “I’m very excited about writing a diary from London for The Irish Mail on Sunday.

“New city, new show, new beginnings so the possibilities are endless. This weekly column means the reader can join me along the way.”

The new Virgin Radio UK host is set to lift the lid on his new life in London.

Ryan recently made the move to the English capital and bid farewell to Ireland.

In an Instagram post, the radio host shared his positive attitude towards the new move with his followers, and said: “I just wanted to let you know that we are going to have a wonderful new year in 2024, I can just tell from here.”

The former RTÉ presenter said he is “enormously looking forward” to having his listeners’ “company” again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Ryan sold his new show as being filled with “fun” and “good tunes”, and urged listeners to download the Virgin Radio app so they can tune in.

Since his radio show kicked off, listeners and fans of the 50-year-old took to X to share their thoughts on Ryan’s new gig.

One listener said: “It’s so lovely to hear Ryan Tubridy back on radio again and it’s great to hear him on @Q102FeelGood here’s to a great 2024.”

Another said: “Just like old times! Listening to Ryan Tubridy on my morning walk! Good luck, Ryan!”