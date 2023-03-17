Ryan Tubridy hints his replacement will be female in heartfelt monologue on The Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy hinted his successor will be female in a heartfelt monologue on The Late Late Show tonight.

The presenter announced his shock departure from the RTÉ chat show on Thursday morning, after fourteen years as host.

At the start of the show’s St. Patrick’s Day special on Friday night, Ryan addressed his exit by saying: “As many of you might have heard, I will be leaving The Late Late Show…”

“I just wanted to say a few brief words on it because people were saying ‘so why?’, and the truth of it is that in life you make a decision on the basis of your gut. And this was my gut, and my gut is based on when you know, you know, and it feels right.”

“I’ve been really blown away by all the good wishes from so many people over the last few days, I’m very heartened and I’m very grateful, and I wanted to say thank you to everyone who’s been in touch,” he continued.

“It’s been a real privilege to be with you all every Friday night, to be the custodian of this great institution for the past 14 years. I’ve met some of the most inspiring people, I’ve made some wonderful friends.”

“I have to say a special mention to my friends from the Toy Show down through the years because they’re just amazing kids, many of them now young men and women and thank you to them.”

“But to the Irish public, to you at home, time after time, I’ve been especially bowled over by your generosity raising millions of euro for those who needed it and that’s really something we’ll all be very proud of.”

Concluding his monologue, Ryan hinted his replacement would be a female presenter as he wished his successor the best of luck.

“Thank you for staying with me and with us on the show, and I wish my successor, whoever she may be, the very best of luck,” he said.

After receiving a laugh from the audience, Ryan added: “Obviously I jest, but good luck to whoever is next and I’ll be supporting them.”

“But I’m not gone yet so apologies, I’ve still got more to do, I’ll still be on the radio every morning at 9 of course and I’ve lots more that I’m going to do in TV land.”

Ryan also teased he’s got some “great shows coming up” and promised “the best is yet to come”.

Ryan, who has presented the talk show for 14 years, will host his final The Late Late Show on Friday, May 26 on RTÉ One.

The TV personality will continue to present his radio show on RTÉ Radio 1 on weekday mornings from 9am to 10am.

An announcement will be made about the next presenter of The Late Late Show during the summer.

However, Claire Byrne and Miriam O’Callaghan have already been hotly tipped to take the role, amid calls for a female presenter to host the long-running chat show.

Jennifer Zamparelli and Sarah McInerney’s names have also been thrown into the mix.