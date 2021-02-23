Ryan Tubridy gives heartwarming update on Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane

The young girl had her leg amputated after being diagnosed with a rare tumour

Ryan Tubridy has shared a heartwarming update on Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane.

The Galway native stole the hearts of the nation following her appearance on the show, with many admiring her strength and bravery.

The young girl was sadly diagnosed with a rare tumour in 2019, resulting in her leg being amputated, with her story inspiring the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show, Ryan revealed Saoirse had learned how to cycle her bike again with her prosthetic leg.

He told listeners: “Saoírse has conquered one of the most joyful skills of life, and she’s learned to ride her bike again.”

“Just when you think, ‘Oh God, I have to watch Netflix again’ – you don’t. Just reflect on these little mirco-victories that are happening around the country of people who are doing things that mean so much in their world.”

“Like Saoírse, who has learned to cycle her bike again with her new prosthetic. Her mum Roseanna posted on Instagram today how proud she is of her daughter.”

“It’s a photo from behind so she’s cycling into the distance – into the future, dare I say – with her helmet and her hi-vis and her bike.”

“She’s doing what kids should be doing, which is cycling a bike, outside, and enjoying life… That made me very happy to see that, so well done to them.”

