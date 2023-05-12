Ryan Tubridy gets emotional as he performs duet with Michael Bublé on his third last Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy appeared emotional as he performed a sweet duet with Michael Bublé on The Late Late Show on Friday night.

The TV presenter hosted his third last episode of the programme tonight, ahead of his final show on May 26th.

Canadian crooner Michael lead this week’s lineup of guests, ahead of his concerts at Dublin’s 3Arena this weekend.

At the start of their chat, Michael revealed he personally requested to be on the show to bid farewell to Ryan, who he has grown close to over the years.

The singer heaped praise on the presenter, and thanked him for having him on the show so many times.

Towards the end of their interview, Michael then surprised him with a bag of gifts, admitting he wanted to “one up” Ed Sheeran – who gifted Ryan a guitar on the show last week.

The goodie bag included some of Ryan’s favourite things – including tea bags, jelly babies, and cinema tickets – plus sun cream to use on the beach when he “retires”.

Michael also surprised Ryan with a matching pair of boxers, which featured both of their faces on the back.

In a hilarious moment, the singer then presented Ryan with a suspicious looking karaoke microphone, before the TV host laughed: “I’m glad you explained what that was!”

Following their heartwarming gift exchange, Michael invited Ryan to sing a sweet rendition of We’ll Meet Again to bid him farewell.

The Late Late Show host appeared visibly emotional as they sang arm in arm in the studio, which tugged on the heartstrings of viewers at home who gushed about their “bromance” on Twitter.

Excuse me I did not know Ryan Tubridy could hold a note.

I know that was a bit cheesy but it was also very sweet ❤️#LateLateShow #LateLate — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) May 12, 2023

That was a bit like saying goodbye to your best friend on the last day of primary, when you’re heading to different secondary schools. #LateLate #LateLateShow — Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) May 12, 2023

Ryan and Michael… A bromance for the ages #LateLate pic.twitter.com/YCiEj89cPR — Jean Coleman (@JeanieC79) May 12, 2023

Well well well ,who kew Tubs could sing , lovely #latelate.

And thank you @MichaelBuble — D.j. (@DENISJP1965) May 12, 2023

Like the two fellas who meet at a wedding and become best mates at 2 in the morning but will never ever see each other again #latelate #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/vp8bDhNCsg — Simon Murdoch 📻📱🎧 (@Simon_Murdoch) May 12, 2023