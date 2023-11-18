Ryan Tubridy finally confirms romance with new girlfriend: ‘I feel very lucky’

Ryan Tubridy has confirmed his romance with new girlfriend, Dr. Clare Kambamettu.

This comes after the pair made their first public appearance together at a showbiz bash in London last week.

In a photo posted on social media, Ryan and Clare were photographed spending time with Una Healy and Imelda May at the Irish Post awards.

The new Virgin Radio presenter told The Irish Sun: “Yes, Clare and I are seeing each other. She has brought an awful lot of joy into my life and happiness and support.”

“I don’t want to talk too much about her, because my private life has always stayed private.”

Ryan continued: “But I think anyone who has met or knows Clare will know exactly why we are seeing each other. I feel very lucky.”

When asked if the clinical psychologist, who he first interviewed on his RTÉ Radio One show last March, had been a major support during the last six months, the 50-year-old replied: “Remarkably so.”

Ryan was first linked to Clare back in July, when it was reported that he was being comforted by the clinical psychologist in wake of the RTÉ payments scandal.

The former Rose of Tralee, was seen driving in and out of his Dublin home on numerous occasions over the summer.

The pair were also spotted together in the West of Ireland – where Ryan retreated after he was taken off the airwaves in June.

Ryan told the publication that the past few months have been very difficult for him – after the host was pulled from RTÉ’s airwaves, after it was revealed his earnings were publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

“What I went through was difficult. It was a very difficult time,” Ryan explained.

“Have I lost friends? No, I haven’t. But I have seen the difference between a friend and an acquaintance.”

“I know who is there for me and who is not. I’m very careful now about who I do business with, and who I trust.”

“It’s been intense, and it’s been difficult, but family and perspective got me through it,” he added.

The former Late Late Show presenter said that he appreciated the Tanaiste Michael Martin’s supportive comments when news of the payments scandal broke.

“I appreciate Michael’s comments.”

The broadcaster exclaimed that the Irish public “get” that he did nothing wrong.

He continued: “I think anyone who has any doubt about any parts of the story that happened in the summer, please remember I was vindicated in two reports. What more can I say? And the Irish public get that.”

The popular broadcaster told The Sun that he was “in the process of moving to the UK” and that he would be bringing “Ireland with me”.

Ryan explained that he has the time to settle in London before he begins his new radio slot in January: “Anyway Chris (Evans) would tell you January is the best time to start a show. If you come in during December, people are Christmassy and it’s chaos.”

“January makes it clean, a new presenter and a new show. That makes a lot of sense.”

“I can get my act together and be here permanently instead of toing and froing back and forth from Ireland.”

This comes after Goss.ie exclusively revealed that Ryan is making the move to London, as he’s officially signed on to host a brand new show on Virgin Radio.

Months after losing his RTÉ Radio 1 slot, we got the inside scoop on the presenter’s decision to start a brand new chapter of his life in England.

A well-placed source told Goss.ie that the deal was signed earlier last week while Ryan was in the UK, following weeks of negotiations with his agent Noel Kelly.

A radio insider also told Goss.ie: “There’s a lot of interest in him in the UK and his agent is hoping he will have just as busy a career in London than he does in Ireland.

“The last few months have been incredibly stressful for Ryan, but now he finally feels like himself again.

“He seems happy and calm, and is ready for a new chapter.”