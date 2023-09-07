Ryan Tubridy drops huge hint he’s landed a new job in the UK after London visit

Ryan Tubridy has dropped a huge hint he’s landed a new job in the UK, after jetting to London this week.

The popular presenter lost his RTÉ Radio 1 show last month, after negotiations between him and the broadcaster broke down.

It was later reported that Ryan had been approached by GB News bosses to discuss a role with the UK station.

An industry insider told The Irish Sun: “Even if Ryan Tubridy doesn’t sign with GB News, it will certainly pique interest from other UK broadcasters, that they should be taking a look at Tubs too.”

Amid the speculation, Ryan jetted to London this week, where he met with some well-known faces in the broadcasting world.

Following an eventful trip, the 50-year-old flew home to Ireland on Thursday, but teased he would be returning to London soon.

Sharing a video from a tube station, he wrote: “This situation has escalated! But it’s time to go home. For now. 🇮🇪”

During his trip to London, Ryan appeared on Virgin Radio UK’s The Chris Evans Breakfast Show.

Sharing a snap of himself, Chris and Daman Lewis in the studio via Instagram, Ryan wrote: “Such a blast reconnecting with the great Chris Evans and the extraordinary Damian Lewis at Virgin Radio this morning.”

Ryan also met with fellow “sacked presenter” Piers Morgan in London.

The former Good Morning Britain host shared a photo of them on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), alongside the caption: “The sacked presenter club!”

“Great to see Ireland’s biggest TV star Ryan Tubridy in London today, and excited to see what he does next. RTE’s loss will definitely be someone else’s gain…”

The sacked presenter club! Great to see Ireland’s biggest TV star Ryan Tubridy in London today, and excited to see what he does next. RTE’s loss will definitely be someone else’s gain… pic.twitter.com/wtWW1FlwDu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 5, 2023

Piers left GMB back in March 2021, after he was asked to publicly apologise for comments he made about Meghan Markle on the show.

Meanwhile Ryan was pulled from the airwaves in June, after it was revealed his earnings were publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

Negotiations over his RTÉ radio contract had been put on hold amid the ongoing scandal, but RTÉ boss Kevin Bakhurst confirmed that they had resumed in August.

While Ryan’s return to RTÉ seemed promising, Mr Bakhurst ceased negotiations with the presenter after he released a statement addressing the second Grant Thornton report.

Speaking on Prime Time, Mr Bakhurst confirmed they were “very close” to an agreement before Ryan’s statement regarding the second Grant Thornton report.

The RTÉ boss said: “I don’t actually feel Ryan was best served by the people around him who advised him on making that statement.”

“I felt we were in a good place. We had a core agreement for Ryan to come back and the statement issued, which, you know, once again, questioned the newly stated salaries, which are correct.

“I just think for the sake of rebuilding trust, which is my focus with the organisation, we can’t afford to be questioning the facts that are out there.”

He also confirmed a salary of €170,000 had been agreed, and that Ryan was supposed to return to his radio show on September 4.

Kevin continued: “I think part of the discussion throughout with me and Ryan Tubridy have been about the need to take responsibility on both sides, and RTE has taken responsibility, has born the vast majority of responsibility, for what went wrong here.”

“But I also felt it was important that Ryan himself owned a certain amount of responsibility for this, and we had some discussions about that, and that was important.”

“I think the statement yesterday muddied the waters somewhat, and I think it’s really important that Grant Thornton and the RTE board restated the earnings correctly for those years, and I don’t think it helps to undermine that. We need to all accept the restated earnings, that is the fact of it.”

Ryan’s statement addressing the second Grant Thornton report read: “I welcome the findings of the Grant Thornton Report, published today. I also welcome the report’s findings that I did not claim €120,000 in fees which was due to me in 2020 and that I did not agree with how RTE proposed to account for this decision.”

“It is also clear that my actual income from RTE in 2020 and 2021 matches what was originally published as my earnings for those years and RTE has not yet published its top ten earner details for 2022.”

He added: “I repeat my offer to publish the details of any future RTE contract. I am committed to re-establishing the confidence and trust of my colleagues and listeners, and I hope that any fair assessment of the findings of today’s report will help in this regard.”

“Finally, I want to acknowledge the huge support that I have received in recent weeks from people across the country; many cards and letters, greetings on the street and words of support from people I bumped into meant an awful lot to me and I appreciate them all very much.”

The next day, RTÉ boss Kevin Bakhurst released a statement confirming Ryan wouldn’t be returning to his radio role.

“We went into negotiations with Ryan in good faith and in the hopes of reaching an agreement that would see Ryan return to his RTÉ Radio 1 show. I have decided not to continue with negotiations and, as such, there are no plans for Ryan to return to his presenting role with RTÉ at this time,” he said.

“Despite having agreed some of the fundamentals, including fee, duration and hours, regretfully, it is my view that trust between the parties has broken down.”

“Public statements made without consultation appear to question the basis for the necessary restatement of fees paid for services for 2020 and 2021.”