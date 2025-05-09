Ryan Tubridy congratulates pal Joe Duffy on his departure from RTÉ: ‘Here’s to the next chapter’

Ryan Tubridy has congratulated his pal Joe Duffy on his departure from RTÉ.

The 69-year-old announcement his retirement from the broadcaster on Thursday, after 37 years.

Ryan, who dramatically left the station in 2023 following the payments scandal, took to Instagram after Joe’s announcement to wish him well.

Sharing a photo of them together, he wrote: “I love to talk to Joe!”

“Good man! One of our greatest broadcasters and thoughtful with it. There’s a whole other world waiting for Joe Duffy, here’s to the next chapter.”

Joe confirmed his retirement from RTÉ on Thursday, with his final Liveline show on RTÉ Radio 1 taking place at the end of June.

“After 37 wonderful years here in RTÉ, and 27 years presenting Liveline, it has been an incredible honour and privilege to be part of a programme that relied entirely on trust: the trust of our listeners,” said the 69-year-old.

“People felt they could pick up the phone, ring Liveline, and share their lives, problems, stories sad, bad, sometimes mad and funny, their struggles, and their victories. I never took that for granted, not for a single minute.”RTÉ has been a great place to work. Public service has always been at its heart.

“And now, after many happy years, I’ve decided the time has come to move on. I would like to thank you the listener for tuning in each and every day, it has been an honour to sit in this seat and hear your stories.”

In 1989, the Dublin native joined RTÉ originally as a radio producer and came to prominence as a reporter on the Gay Byrne Show.

He presented programmes such as Soundbyte before taking over Liveline in 1998.

In his 27 years as the host of Liveline, both Joe and the show itself have become national institutions, with the programme frequently having some 400,000 listeners.

RTÉ’s Director General, Kevin Bakhurst, said in a statement: “Whether breaking stories like the first powerful moments of the 9-11 attacks in the US, or helping the nation navigate the often heart-breaking challenges of a global pandemic, Joe Duffy’s Liveline doesn’t just have its fingers on the pulse, it is the pulse of the nation.”

“Joe navigated controversies, unearthed scandals, exposed scams, fought misinformation and shone a light on topics long ignored, from historical abuse to the menopause and healthcare reform. Joe was always the guide, never the story. His journalistic insights were perfectly in balance with his human instincts, and Liveline under Joe became both a sanctuary for those seeking justice, and a public square of which Joe was in full control.”

“Joe Duffy is an icon of broadcasting, and will be hugely missed by his listeners, his colleagues, and all who picked up the phone to the nation’s hotline. I’d like to wish Joe all our best for his retirement and extend my warmest wishes to June and to Joe’s family. He might be hanging up on the Liveline, but our loss is surely his family’s most welcome gain.”

Patricia Monahan, RTÉ’s Director of Audio has described Joe as a “true legend of Irish broadcasting.”

“The contribution he has made to RTÉ and Liveline cannot be overstated. Joe’s ability to connect with listeners, to create a safe place for them to discuss both difficult and light-hearted topics and most importantly to listen to and hear them is unique.”

“Our airwaves will be lesser without him, but we thank him for being part of our daily lives for so long and wish him and his family well for his next chapter.”

Joe will sit down with Patrick’s Kielty as a special guest on Friday night’s The Late Late Show to reflect on his career within the Irish media sphere.

He will present his last Liveline on Friday, June 27th.