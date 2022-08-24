Ryan Tubridy confirms when The Late Late Show will be back on our screens

Ryan Tubridy has confirmed when The Late Late Show will be back on our screens.

In a post shared on Instagram on Wednesday, the popular presenter revealed the programme will be back on RTÉ One from next week.

He wrote: “Back to school with The Late Late Show. Friday week, 2nd September. All viewers welcome 📺🇮🇪.”

The Late Late Show wrapped up in May, with a special 60th anniversary show.

Just last month, Ryan teased big changes to The Late Late Show ahead of its return in the autumn.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mirror, he said: “The show might have a little reboot in the Autumn, there may be some changes at foot, it’s all in play.”

“I don’t think they will be fundamental changes, but a little bit of change of style and flavour. And we are already starting to talk about the Toy Show.”

Although Ryan has been hosting the show for 13 years, the broadcaster still has some famous faces he’d love to interview.

When asked to shared his dream guest back in May, Ryan said: “For many years now, I’ve been asked this question as to who would I like to interview and I’ve answered it so often and with the same name that I think his people have taken an injunction out against me and a protective protection order in case I actually land in a door in London and say, please, would you come out and play?”

“That is Paul McCartney and look, the fact is I’m a Beatles nut. I’m a McCartney guy,” he explained. “I’ve seen him nine times in concert.”

“He has just made all this music that I buy stuff that his kids wouldn’t buy. Like I was I’ve been very loyal to Paul, and I think Paul should start giving something back, not just to me personally, but to the people of Ireland, they need to see him on the show.”

“I met him once. I was a disgrace, I fanboyed. I ended up tapping him on the shoulder like, like manically and he was kind of, I think her was looking around for security I had a chicken sandwich before, so that was nice I had bits of chicken in my teeth [laughing].”

“And I was wearing an unforgivable shirt that looked like something out of Wall Street in the eighties – but this was in the 2000s before a gig in Manchester,” he continued.

“He didn’t want pictures taken. I got a picture taken, and essentially the picture is him going, ‘don’t take the picture’, ‘please don’t’ and, and I’m manically grinning with my chicken teeth going and he’s kind of looking around for security.”

“So is it any wonder I can’t get the man on the show, so I don’t blame him [laughing]? So yeah, someday, maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but ‘yesterday’ [laughing]. It’s never going to happen.”

“Also, I don’t want the interview to be by Zoom or by phone. It’s got to be face-to-face. We have to talk this out, Paul.”

“I don’t even need that much time with him. You know, just maybe 20 minutes, you know and ask so, ‘The Beatles what was that all about?’ He recorded some of the best music ever made by any human being. He is like Mozart or Beethoven – I like him.”

When asked to share his favourite guest he’s interviewed over the years, Ryan said: “It’s very hard to pick, you know, a favourite guest, but there are people who come through the door and you say, ‘oh, this should be fun.’”

“Like Michael Bublé, for example, is always, you know, a pleasure to see because he loves it. Peter Kay is another very funny guy that, seems to enjoy being on the show and being part of it.”

“I’ve always been a fan of Michael Fassbender. He’s good crack. John C. Reilly, another. So that’s a big question for 13 years of, multiply it by 37 shows, multiply and that’s math I don’t understand the question [laughing].”