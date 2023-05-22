Ryan Tubridy breaks his silence on Patrick Kielty taking over as host of The Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy has finally broken his silence on Patrick Kielty taking over as host of The Late Late Show.

The comedian was announced as Ryan’s official replacement on Saturday, following months of speculation.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show today, Ryan said: “I want to mention Patrick Kielty because he’s going to be the new presenter of the Late Late Show and I’m really, really happy about this choice, I have to say.”

“I said it before – I think I probably said it off-air – that I was very, very supportive of the suggestion that he might take over the show.”

“I just think he has, what they say in the business, the chops,” he continued.

“He can cover the heavy side of things and he’s got a background that will inform that, and he will also obviously do the lighter end of things with great skill because he’s a comedian, he’s a funny guy. He’s also, any time I’ve met him, a really lovely fella with it.

“So I want to wish him, I really want to wish him, the very, very best of luck. I think he’ll do a great Toy Show as well because he’ll be well able for it as the Da to young kids and with a great whip-smart sense of humour. He’ll be all over it.”

“So I just think the show is going to be in really safe hands. He’ll get himself backed up with a great team, which no doubt he will be. He’ll be fine. It’ll be great. I’m just happy.”

“I mean, it’s not really my thing to be talking about anymore necessarily in any big way because I’m the other, well, nearly, the ex-guy,” Ryan said.

“But I just want to put some wind in his sails as he heads forth on this extraordinary odyssey. And good luck. Good guy and a good future ahead for the Late Late Show. Great decision all round. Wishing everyone great happiness and great success.”

Ahead of his final Late Late Show this Friday, the broadcaster admitted his last episode will be “emotional” after 14 years at the helm.

Patrick Kielty was confirmed as the new host of The Late Late Show on Saturday.

The 52-year-old will take over RTÉ’s flagship show from next season, which begins in September.

The Co. Down native will become the fourth presenter of the programme for its 61st season.

Patrick said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be the next host of The Late Late Show. To follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat and Ryan as the next custodian is a real honour and I can’t thank RTÉ enough for giving me the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show.”

“I’m also genuinely humbled to become part of Friday nights for so many Irish people, at home and around the world. I can’t wait to get started on one of the greatest jobs in television.”

Jim Jennings, RTÉ’s Director of Content said: “Patrick Kielty is undoubtedly one of Ireland’s finest comedians, a fantastic presenter with a depth of experience, and a range of talents that will bring an exciting new dynamic to the show. 2

“Patrick’s personality and passion is sure to connect with audiences and I look forward to it bursting on to screens in September. We have very definite ideas for the show already in the works and we’ll be busy behind the scenes shaping the series for launch. We’ll be back in August to tell you all about it”.

Patrick began his stand-up comedy career as host of Northern Ireland’s first comedy club The Empire Laughs Back in Belfast.

The 52-year-old’s career has since grown immensely across TV, radio and the stage.

Goss.ie caught up with Patrick and his wife Cat Deeley at the 2023 IFTA Film & Drama Awards earlier this month, where he addressed longstanding speculation he was set to take over The Late Late Show.

He told us: “The only thing I’ll say about The Late Late Show is a couple of things. 1, it is one of the greatest TV shows on the planet and whoever gets that gig is going to be really, really lucky.”

“All of the stuff that I’ve read, and all of the stuff people are saying, the one thing people have to remember is how big shoes they are to fill. I’ve done a chat show before, I’ve done a live show before, [myself and my wife Cat] have both done live TV. It’s hard.”

“Whenever you’ve been on The Late Late Show as a guest and you’ve sat close to Ryan and seen how he does his stuff…”

Cat added: “He does it beautifully and effortlessly. He’s a swan, he glides on the top of the surface and is paddling underneath. They are very big shoes to fill.”

When asked if Cat would be willing to move to Ireland with her husband and their children if he got the gig, she replied: “Let’s see if you even get it first of all shall we? We’ll talk about it then!”

Check out the exclusive below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)