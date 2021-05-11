Ryan Tubridy brands new Dublin TikTok trend ‘disgusting’

People have been taking ducklings from the canal and selling them for a viral trend

Ryan Tubridy has branded a new Dublin TikTok trend “disgusting”.

People have been taking ducklings from the canal and selling them for €5 “for TikTok videos”.

The DSPCA have now encouraged against buying ducklings, revealing they took in 23 baby ducks yesterday and expect more to be brought in today.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio show this morning, Ryan said: “Who is taking ducklings from the canal?”

“Gillian Bird of the DSPCA was saying that they are scooping the ducklings out and selling them to children for a fiver because they are great on TikTok.”

“The question is ‘where are the adults allowing the children to buy a duckling for a fiver.'”

“Ducklings can start going crazy if you pick them up in your hand, I presume. It sounds obscene, I’m not making fun of it, I think it’s disgusting.”

Gillian Bird said: “We suspect what’s happening is, it’s caught on now that people know people are going to buy ducklings.”

“So if you go down to the canal, scoop up a few ducklings, they seem to be selling them for about five euro each…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DSPCA Pet Adoptions Dublin (@dspcaadoptions)

“We have one lady who actually went and bought 10 of them off some kids who were selling them. So yeah, it’s one of these situations where we’re just really worried.”

Ad

“Because, where have they come from? Who’s going to look after them? Are they going to be looked after properly? A family home, living in your bathtub, is not a good home for a duckling.”

She added: “We’ve already seen there’s even a video on TikTok: ‘Oh I bought this duckling, it’s a major mistake. I think I’ll just release it down to the pond tomorrow’.

Gillian continued: “And obviously these ducklings are very young, they should be with their parents, they should be looked after properly. They’re just going to get picked off by predators and they’re going to die.”

Ad

“So you end up in a situation where they get very, very cold if they’re not kept in the correct environment, like under a heat lamp or a heat pad. They’ve got to be kept warm, they’ve got to be fed properly.” “They also have a lifespan of between seven and 15 years, so you’re looking at something that, what are people going to be doing with it long term?” The DSPCA wrote on Instagram: “⚠️Urgent call to parents of teenagers buying ducklings from street sellers ⚠️” Ad “Ducklings can not survive in cold water without the oils from their mothers feathers and can die from hypothermia. They cannot learn to feed and can die from the wrong diet.” “Today was like no other. Astonished and completely unacceptable at the reckless behaviour that went on in the last day or so, involving young vulnerable ducklings.” “We were inundated all day with calls and emails from very concerned members of the public about young children ‘buying ducklings’ for €5 because of a trend on TikToc. We were taking them into the shelter throughout the day from parents who arrived up with them in shoe boxes and plastic cartons not knowing how to care for them.” “Many calls that we took the duckling had sadly already died. Please if your children have bought ducklings call us and we will take them into our care. Please also tell your children NOT to buy any ducklings.” “Our inspectors have been investigating this matter and will continue to do so. Rescue – Rehabilitate – Rehome 🐾”.