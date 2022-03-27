Ryan Tubridy becomes latest Irish celeb to fall victim to fake Facebook ads

Ryan Tubridy has become the latest Irish celebrity to fall victim to fake Facebook ads.

The Late Late Show presenter’s image has been seen on the social media app alongside the caption: “He didn’t know the camera was still recording . . . is this the end of his career?”

Written underneath the sponsored ad is: “The microphone was still on when he said that live…”

A rep for Meta told The Irish Sun: “We’re ­putting significant resources towards tackling these kinds of ads.”

“It’s important to us that ads on Facebook are useful to ­people and not used to promote deceptive behaviour, like using images of public figures to ­mislead people.”

It comes after Miriam O’Callaghan received an unreserved apology from Facebook, as part of the settlement of her High Court action against them.

The TV presenter launched legal action against Facebook Ireland, now known as Meta Platforms Ireland, three years ago.

Miriam claimed she was defamed in a series of false adverts containing her image and name on Facebook and Instagram in 2018.

The fake ads claimed she had left her hosting role on RTÉ’s Prime Time to promote skincare products.

Following a lengthy legal battle, the 62-year-old finally reached a settlement agreement with Meta Platforms Ireland last month.

As part of the settlement, the social media company agreed to establish a scam ad reporting tool, which will allow users to report misleading adverts to a specialist team.

According to RTÉ News, Meta Platforms Ireland apologised unreservedly to Miriam in a statement read out in court.

The company accepted the ads contained fabricated statements, and expressed regret over the “distress and embarrassment” they caused.

Speaking outside court, Miriam said it was “a good day” as the legal process had been “very stressful”.

“First and foremost the ads are down, they are gone. That was the most important thing, that I got them down, to protect my name, to protect my reputation,” she said.

The broadcaster expressed her relief over the settlement, and said she was particularly happy with Facebook’s promise to establish a new reporting tool.

“I just knew, given what I went through, I had to try and do something with other people dealing with adverts like this, it’s just not ok,” Miriam explained.

“So it’s a good day, it’s great day.”

Broadcaster Miriam O'Callaghan has settled her High Court action over false and misleading advertisements published on Facebook. Speaking outside court, she said that she was very happy and relieved that the matter had been settled | https://t.co/bV7pl8Uosf pic.twitter.com/8Hvswve1kc — RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 25, 2022