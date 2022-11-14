Ryan Tubridy ‘at a loss for words’ following the death of friend Vicky Phelan

Ryan Tubridy has paid tribute to his friend Vicky Phelan in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

The Cervical cancer campaigner, 48, sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning at Milford Hospice in Limerick.

Vicky appeared on The Late Late Show last November to discuss her cervical cancer diagnosis, and also spoke to host Ryan about her funeral plans.

"I would rather my children have memories of doing stuff with me and if I go sooner, so be it."

The mum-of-two said at the time: “I want a humanist ceremony and I want it to be a celebration, I don’t want people wearing black, I want colour. I don’t want doom and gloom, I want music.”

Ryan has since taken to Instagram to react to the news of Vicky’s death, writing: “I’m at a loss for words today.”

“Our friend, Vicky Phelan has died. She fought and she fought like few others. Strength, bravery, humour, kindness, generosity, intellect and love… Some of the words helping me describe this extraordinary, iconic woman.”

“I’m posting a lighthearted photo as Vicky had a wonderful sense of divilment. My thoughts are with her family today. May Vicky rest in the peace she deserves.”

Vicky received a false negative test after she went for a cervical smear test back in 2011.

Three years later, the Kilkenny native was diagnosed with cancer, and in January 2017, she was informed that she had months to live.

In April 2018, Vicky was awarded €2.5m in damages in the High Court over the error, and her story led to the CervicalCheck scandal.

At the time, Vicky stood at the steps of the High Court and gave an impassioned speech about how the system had horrendously let her down, and cost her her life.

The cervical check scandal is now known as one of the worst women’s health scandals in Irish history.

After receiving her terminal diagnosis, Vicky used her platform to fight for justice, and highlighted the lack of cancer treatments available in Ireland.

The mother-of-two was forced to travel to the US on a number of occasions for treatment.

In 2019, Vicky penned a memoir called Overcoming, and a documentary following her life recently aired in Irish cinemas.

