Ryan Tubridy apologises for not questioning RTÉ over published earnings

Ryan Tubridy has apologised for not questioning RTÉ over his published earnings.

On Thursday, the RTÉ Board issued an apology, after identifying and correcting an error in the public record of his salary.

The issue was identified during a routine audit of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts, prompting an independent review of the matter – which found that his actual earnings were understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

In a statement released on Friday, Ryan said: “Further to my statement yesterday, I wish to respond to issues in the last 24 hours arising from RTÉ’s accounting treatment and publication of payments made to me between 2017 and 2022.”

“RTÉ’s accounting treatment and publication of payments made to me between 2017 and 2022 contained serious errors.”

“While I have no responsibility for the corporate governance in RTÉ or how or what they publish in their accounts, when my earnings were published I should have asked questions at the time and sought answers as to the circumstances which resulted in incorrect figures being published.”

“I didn’t, and I bear responsibility for my failure to do so. For this, I apologise unreservedly.”

Ryan’s statement continued: “For the avoidance of doubt, all my earnings from RTÉ have at all times been included in my company’s account that were prepared by my accountant and filed with the Companies Registration Office and all my taxes are up to date.”

“My filed accounts with details of these earnings have previously been reported on in the media.”

“At the centre of all of this is trust. The trust of colleagues in RTÉ and the trust of a great many people who listen to my show.”

“To them: I wholeheartedly apologise for my error of judgement.”

The former Late Late Show host’s original statement, which was released on Thursday, read: “Like many people, I’m surprised by the announcements made in RTÉ’s statement today regarding the errors in the reporting of its accounts.”

“It is unfortunate that these errors are in relation to how RTÉ have reported payments made to me but I just want to be clear: this is a matter for RTÉ and I have no involvement in RTÉ’s internal accounting treatment or RTÉ’s public declarations in connection with such payments.”

“Obviously, I’m disappointed to be at the centre of this story but unfortunately, I can’t shed any light on why RTÉ treated these payments in the way that they did nor can I answer for their mistakes in this regard.”

Ryan’s agent NK Management also said: “We were made aware today of RTÉ’s statement concerning its accounting treatment and public declarations of payments made to Ryan Tubridy.

“These are matters for which RTÉ has sole responsibility and accountability. “There is no issue whatsoever in relation to the payments being properly and lawfully due and there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on the part of Ryan Tubridy or NK Management.

“These issues are solely concerned with RTÉ’s internal accounting treatment and public declarations in respect of such lawful payments.”